Even after rising 8.8% this past week, Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shareholders are still down 69% over the past year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 69% in that time. Virgin Orbit Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

While the stock has risen 8.8% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Check out our latest analysis for Virgin Orbit Holdings

Given that Virgin Orbit Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Virgin Orbit Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 76%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 69%. Buying shares in companies that lose money, shrink revenue, and see share price declines is unpopular with investors, but popular with speculators (apparently). This company will really need to improve on the numbers before we get excited about it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Virgin Orbit Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 69% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Virgin Orbit Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

We will like Virgin Orbit Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here