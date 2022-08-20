Even after rising 85% this past week, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shareholders are still down 88% over the past three years

Over the last month the Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 92%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 88% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$26m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Aeglea BioTherapeutics saw its revenue grow by 111% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Aeglea BioTherapeutics shareholders are down 87% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Aeglea BioTherapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

