Even after rising 85% this past week, Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) shareholders are still down 62% over the past year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 62% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Carbon Revolution because we don't have a long term history to look at.

On a more encouraging note the company has added AU$36m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Because Carbon Revolution made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Carbon Revolution saw its revenue grow by 15%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 62% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Carbon Revolution shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 2.7%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Carbon Revolution (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

