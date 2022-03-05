Even after rising 9.0% this past week, PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shareholders are still down 32% over the past year

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 32% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 9.0% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

PetIQ isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year PetIQ saw its revenue grow by 20%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 32% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling PetIQ stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, PetIQ shareholders took a loss of 32%. In contrast the market gained about 4.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 3.1% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of PetIQ by clicking this link.

