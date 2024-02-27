Even stronger winds on the way Tuesday
Even stronger winds on the way Tuesday
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
Over 12,000 shoppers are flying high over this clever gadget that takes up barely any space in your bag.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Back in early 2021, it seemed everything was going right for UiPath. At a time when there were a number of high-flying enterprise startups, UiPath was at the top of the heap when it raised $750 million at a $35 billion valuation. The company would go public, riding the wave of that gaudy valuation, and while it started strong in the public markets, it would fall to earth over the following year as the markets began to cool and investors started judging SaaS companies much more harshly.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Next up: Michigan's primary on Feb. 27.
The stock market is booming, and President Biden has started to brag a little. Expect him to get bolder.
As the NBA season resumes, here are the most important things to keep an eye on between now and mid-April.
Google said Thursday it plans to roll out the SoundPod, its portable speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments, to small merchants across India over the coming months. The Google Pay expansion in India, where the company is among the mobile payment market leaders, comes even as the firm winds down some of its payments apps in the U.S. The company, which began a limited trial of SoundPod last year, received positive feedback during the testing and helped merchants reduce the checkout time, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Products for Google Pay, wrote in a blog post.
Lucid Motors plans to build just 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, only 500 to 1,000 more than it made in 2023, as it struggles with demand for its luxury sedans. If it sticks to that number, that means Lucid will wind up building around 10% of the 90,000 EVs it predicted it could make and sell in 2024 when it went public three years ago. The chasm between the new figures and those original expectations spotlights how much freedom companies like Lucid had in promoting the reverse mergers that helped so many become publicly listed.
Chelsea Blackwell's Megan Fox comparison raises questions about physical attraction on the reality TV dating series.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
When the large cloud providers have excess compute capacity, they tend to discount it through programs like AWS's and Azure's spot instances. NodeShift aims to take this concept and expand it well beyond the big clouds -- and with stronger guarantees -- by providing a single API for access to excess compute, storage and graphics accelerators from independent data center operators and through connections to low-cost decentralized web services like Akash and Filecoin. The company was founded by Andrey Surkov and Mihai Mărcuță.
The Dodgers will play the two-game Seoul Series vs. the Padres on March 20 and 21.
Greene won the at-bat with a strikeout, but the damage was done.
Whether you live in the White House or just a white house, every abode can use a little beautifying this time of year.
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.