Even though Bluegreen Vacations Holding (NYSE:BVH) has lost US$77m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 125% over 1 year

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 125%. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Although Bluegreen Vacations Holding has shed US$77m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Bluegreen Vacations Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bluegreen Vacations Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 125% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bluegreen Vacations Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bluegreen Vacations Holding (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

