Even though Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KDNY) stock is down 7.5% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$52k profit

Insiders who bought Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 7.5% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$277k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$329k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Chinook Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Dolca Thomas for US$212k worth of shares, at about US$21.22 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$21.96. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Chinook Therapeutics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.00k shares worth US$277k. But insiders sold 7.69k shares worth US$190k. Overall, Chinook Therapeutics insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$18.49 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Chinook Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Chinook Therapeutics. In total, President Eric Dobmeier dumped US$190k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Chinook Therapeutics insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chinook Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chinook Therapeutics. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Chinook Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

