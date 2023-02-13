Even though City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) has lost AU$18m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 111% over 5 years

The last three months have been tough on City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 58%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 102% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 90% drop, in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, City Chic Collective moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the City Chic Collective stock price is 81% lower in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 7.8% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -43% per year.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on City Chic Collective's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between City Chic Collective's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for City Chic Collective shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 111%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.3% in the last year, City Chic Collective shareholders lost 90%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for City Chic Collective you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

