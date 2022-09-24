Even though Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) has lost US$63m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 96% over 3 years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders have seen the share price rise 94% over three years, well in excess of the market return (23%, not including dividends).

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Cohu became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Cohu has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Cohu shareholders are down 21% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -22%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 2% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cohu (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

