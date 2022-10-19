Even though Drax Group (LON:DRX) has lost UK£66m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 121% over 5 years

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 31% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. Its return of 77% has certainly bested the market return!

While the stock has fallen 3.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Drax Group moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Drax Group share price is up 66% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 95% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.67.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Drax Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Drax Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 121%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Drax Group shares lost 6.0% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 13%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 17% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Drax Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Drax Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

