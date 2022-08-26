Even though Hubify Limited's (ASX:HFY) stock is down 11% this week, insiders who bought lately made a AU$5.1k profit

Hubify Limited (ASX:HFY) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 11% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$108k worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$113k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hubify

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

While Hubify insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Hubify Insiders Buying Or Selling?

insider Jonathan Perrin bought just AU$7.1k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Hubify Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Hubify insiders own 68% of the company, worth about AU$14m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hubify Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hubify insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Hubify and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

