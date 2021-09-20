Even though iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) has lost US$33m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 249% over 3 years

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 41% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In three years the stock price has launched 249% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Although iCAD has shed US$33m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that iCAD didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years iCAD saw its revenue grow at 7.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In comparison, the share price rise of 52% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about iCAD if you look to the bottom line.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 36% in the last year, iCAD shareholders lost 10.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for iCAD you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

