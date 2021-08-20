Even though Kingfisher plc's (LON:KGF) stock is down 3.4% this week, insiders who bought lately made a UK£8.5k profit

Insiders who purchased Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 3.4% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£338k is now worth UK£347k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kingfisher

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Andrew Cosslett bought UK£338k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.46 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£3.55. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Andrew Cosslett was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Kingfisher Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Kingfisher insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about UK£5.4m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kingfisher Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Kingfisher insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Kingfisher that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

