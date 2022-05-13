Even though Midas Minerals Limited's (ASX:MM1) stock is down 24% this week, insiders who bought lately made a AU$621k profit

Insiders who purchased Midas Minerals Limited (ASX:MM1) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 24% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of AU$347k is now worth AU$969k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Midas Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Mark Calderwood made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$347k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Midas Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Midas Minerals insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Midas Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Midas Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Midas Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Midas Minerals. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Midas Minerals (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

