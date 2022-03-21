Even though Mobile Streams Plc's (LON:MOS) stock is down 25% this week, insiders who bought lately made a UK£14k profit

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 25% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£254k is now worth UK£267k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Epstein was the biggest sale of Mobile Streams shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of UK£0.0029. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£254k for 90.67m shares. But they sold 90.67m shares for UK£254k. In total, Mobile Streams insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Mobile Streams is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Have Mobile Streams Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw Insiders buy shares worth UK£136k in the last three months. However that only slightly eclipses the sales, UK£136k worth of sales. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Mobile Streams insiders own 15% of the company, worth about UK£1.3m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mobile Streams Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Mobile Streams stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Mobile Streams has 5 warning signs (3 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.