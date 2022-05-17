Even though Novonix (ASX:NVX) has lost AU$112m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 645% over 3 years

The Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) share price is down a rather concerning 38% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 645% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

In light of the stock dropping 5.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

Novonix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Novonix saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 95% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Novonix have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Novonix shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 88% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 39% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Novonix that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

