Even though ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE) stock is down 5.1% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$80k profit

Insiders who purchased ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 5.1% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$498k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$578k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ONEOK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Pierce Norton for US$498k worth of shares, at about US$55.54 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$64.40. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does ONEOK Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ONEOK insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$194m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ONEOK Insiders?

The fact that there have been no ONEOK insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ONEOK insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, ONEOK has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

