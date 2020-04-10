This Mopar king crosses the auction block April 14.

It’s time to get registered to bid, because a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A Six Pack in fiery Go Mango is revving up to cross the auction block. This king of the Mopars is part of the Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Car Online Auction, which starts April 14 at 9 am EDT. So gear up, because this classic muscle car isn’t going to sit around for long.

Even The Tiger King Would Bow To This Feisty 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A More

Not only dos this ride have the desirable Go Mango body, the White top, White interior, Black hood, and Black stripes combine for an aggressive yet classic look. In fact, the original fender tag attests to those being the factory colors. Everything looks good, but this is no trailer queen. Instead, you can actually drive and enjoy this T/A.

That’s not the only thing original about this car. It boasts the original, numbers-matching drivetrain for more collectability brownie points. Yes, powering this ride is a 340 Six Pack with a 4-speed bolted up, so start drooling now. Take this 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A for a spin and you’ll be singing “Mopar or no car” in no time.

Even The Tiger King Would Bow To This Feisty 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A More

While not everything is original on this Dodge, many parts are. It also has retained some interesting factory features, like the R22 AM radio with 8 track, the C16 console, and the A62 Ralley Gauge.

If you’re looking for a car you can drive hard and restore later, this is your ticket. It went through a driver-quality restoration back in the 90s and could use another round in the not-distant future. You get to choose how far you want to go on the next restoration.