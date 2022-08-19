Even as the West tries to wean itself off Russian oil, Moscow has found itself yet another buyer: Myanmar

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Workers ride a ferry truck as they go to a factory in the morning in Yangon, Myanmar on Aug. 10, 2022.
The Southeast Asian country of Myanmar is buying Russian oil amid a fuel shortage.Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua/Getty Images

  • Myanmar is buying Russian oil, which it says is "high-quality" and cheap.

  • In the last week, gas stations in parts of Myanmar have been forced to shut due to fuel shortages.

  • Russia and Myanmar are forging closer ties as they face challenges in the international community.

Despite sanctions and boycotts over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has managed to acquire new customers for its energy products. This time, Myanmar is joining the line to buy Russian gas and fuel oil, according to Reuters and Bloomberg.

"We aim to buy high-quality fuel oil at a cheap price from the country where we can get it quickly," Myanmar's military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said on Wednesday, per Bloomberg. He said military chief Min Aung Hlaing sealed a fuel oil deal with Russia during a trip to Moscow in July.

Myanmar has been ruled by the military since its civilian government was overthrown in a coup in February 2021. Since then, the junta has been hit by US and European Union sanctions. More than a year after the coup, civil protests continue to rock the country.

Like many economies around the world, Myanmar has been hit by skyrocketing inflation, including fuel prices. In the last week, gas stations in parts of Myanmar have been forced to shut due to fuel shortages, according to Reuters.

Russian fuel oil exports are expected to start arriving in Myanmar in September, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Russia has been hit with sweeping sanctions from the West since it invaded Ukraine in February. Europe — Russia's largest customer — has been starting to buy less from the country. To mitigate the impact from lower energy sales to Europe, President Vladimir Putin has been hawking Russia's energy exports to other markets, including Asia. In April, Russia said it was ready to sell oil to "friendly countries" in "any price range."

Myanmar is the latest in a list of crisis-hit countries — including Sri Lanka and Laos — to actively seek out Russian oil. India and China have also been snapping up oil cargoes from Russia. Even so, it's unlikely that Moscow will be able to find buyers for all the oil it would have sold to the EU, Henning Gloystein, the director for energy, climate, and resources at the Eurasia Group, told Insider in July. Such markets are also more price sensitive and are likely to undercut prices, researches from Yale University wrote in a July report.

Russia and Myanmar have been forging closer ties. Earlier this month, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was in Myanmar on an official visit. Russia is also a major arms supplier to Myanmar.

Read the original article on Business Insider

