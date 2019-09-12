Your Evening Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval process is supposed to be built on testing. The regulatory system for generic medicines is supposed to be built on trust. Both may not be enough: Carcinogens have infiltrated America's supply of generic drugs.

The 2020 Democratic presidential contenders have lots of ideas on climate change, the student debt crisis, income equality and more. Take this short quiz and see if you can tell the difference among the campaign proposals from former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and the rest of the narrowing field. They debate again tonight.

In an unprecedented revolt, governors of the European Central Bank resisted President Mario Draghi’s bid to restart quantitative easing. Draghi emerged victorious.

Vaping products have been linked to a lung disease that so far has killed six people in the U.S. Health officials have threatened to remove some of the products from the market. But reining in vaping won't be easy.

The U.S. and China are taking baby steps toward easing tensions in the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Thomas Piketty’s last blockbuster book helped put inequality at the center of global economic debate. Now he’s back with an even longer treatise that explains how governments should upend capitalism.

Saud al-Qahtani, a trusted enforcer for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared in the wake of the murder and dismemberment of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi. But after months of chatter about whether he was still working behind the scenes, his name resurfaced amid speculation on whether he was dead.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director is mulling Trump's insult-filled tweet excoriating the Fed and telling Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates to zero (or lower). In Trump's defense, Joe says, his complaint is a logical extension of how mainstream folks tend to think about government finances.

Al-Qaeda issued a rare apology after a landmine killed bus riders. Big Carl, the world's biggest crane, has a big new job. Elizabeth Warren has a plan to boost social security: Tax the rich. The EU fears Boris Johnson will get Hungary to veto a Brexit delay. The Porsche 911 is the most profitable car of the year. Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will likely be indicted. Jeffrey Gundlach says the possibility of a U.S. recession has grown.

The Airbus Connected Experience is the company's bid to raise the Internet of Things—that buzz-phrase for connected household gadgets—to cruising altitude. Sensors will gather such critical data as when bathroom soap is running low and how much toilet paper remains in each bathroom. But the rethinking of the passenger environment doesn’t just stop with the lavatory. It's really about making the airlines money.

