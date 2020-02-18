Your Evening Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik (guilty of failing to pay his taxes and lying to White House officials) and financier Michael Milken (guilty of securities fraud). He also commuted the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (guilty of federal corruption).

There was a fourth convict Trump sought to help Tuesday: Roger Stone. The president continued his campaign to undercut the prosecution of his ally, who is to be sentenced this week for lying to Congress and obstructing the probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

China’s strict quarantine likely bought the rest of the world several weeks to prepare for the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. There have been 1,873 deaths worldwide so far.

Jeff Bezos announced a $10 billion fund to counter the effects of climate change. Experts say deploying the money effectively will be difficult and might be better spent putting climate-friendly politicians into office.

Lots of cities have set climate goals. Some are doing better than others when it comes to actually meeting them.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a series of financial regulation proposals that represent a sharp leftward tack.

The Federal Reserve has doled out tens of billions of dollars to calm the short-term lending markets, but the Treasury Department isn't helping.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says it's still too early to know exactly what kind of damage the coronavirus will do to the global economy, but as Apple just reminded the world, the disruption will be substantial. It seems inevitable that the crisis will eventually kick off a wave of monetary and fiscal easing, Joe says.

HSBC plans to cut 35,000 jobs. New York may require luxury buildings to house the homeless. The surge in Virgin Galactic shares is looking like a Tesla run. Greece wants its statues back from the U.K. Elon Musk insulted Bill Gates after he bought a Porsche. These are the bottles to buy before new spirits tariffs hit. Airlines say Wi-Fi that actually works up there is coming soon.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Green

Even Norwegians Are Starting to Ski Indoors

Originally designed for locals and ski addicts to use in summer months, Norway’s new indoor Sno resort will likely see business during the winter thanks to climate change. This past January was the world’s warmest on record, and Norway wasn’t spared. The result: One of the worst ski seasons ever in a country where the sport has become a key part of the culture, national identity and a major industry.

