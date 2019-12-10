Your Evening Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the biggest stories from Bloomberg News today

House Democrats on Tuesday delivered two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. One urged his removal from the White House for abusing the power of his office; the other for keeping Congress from exercising its duty as a check on the executive branch. The Judiciary Committee will now take up the charges for debate.

Noah Feldman writes in Bloomberg Opinion that there is a strategy behind the narrow legal grounds cited in the two articles of impeachment. And for those who need a refresher, this is how the most serious of Constitutional mechanisms might play out.

From the strange juxtaposition department, House Democrats embraced Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement after securing key revisions and announced plans to vote on the deal next week. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, however, that his chamber won’t hold a vote until after any impeachment trial.

The climate crisis is accelerating: The Kariba dam, the world’s biggest, has plunged to its lowest level since 1996, raising further risks to the hydropower plants that Zimbabwe and Zambia depend on for almost half of their power. Meanwhile, in Greenland, the ice sheet is melting seven times faster than it was in the 1990s, threatening hundreds of millions of people.

U.S. stocks fell for a second day as investors pulled back ahead of the Fed rate decision, this week’s U.K. election and the Dec. 15 China tariff deadline.

The billionaire behind a six-month-old Vietnamese automobile startup plans a feat even Toyota and Hyundai couldn’t pull off in their early days: sell a car in the U.S.

Apple started selling its new Mac Pro desktop computer, complete with options that can push the cost north of $50,000.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says the U.K. economy is growing at its slowest pace since 2012. With uncertainty and disruptions caused by Brexit likely to persist, it looks like a country in need of fiscal stimulus. And it will probably get it in some form or another after the Dec. 12 election. On this point, Bloomberg talked to Lord Robert Skidelsky, the famous Keynes biographer.

‘Fangirls’ defend China from Hong Kong democracy protesters. China sees Trump delaying his scheduled trade war tariffs. A Babylonian policy is now part of the 2020 election campaign. Multiple people were killed in a gun battle in Jersey City, New Jersey. Three men were charged in a $722 million cryptocurrency fraud. Businessweek: Mistrust and the hunt for Chinese-American spies. The diamond crisis is getting even worse for De Beers.

Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Mustang Is for Sale

Sean Kiernan is the owner of the 1968 Ford Bullitt Mustang, which could become the most expensive pony car ever sold when it hits the auction block in January. Famed for its starring role in the greatest car chase in film history, the unrestored Mustang fastback in Highland Green will go on sale on Jan. 10 in Kissimmee, Fla.

