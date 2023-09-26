Evening forecast for Sept. 25, 2023
Adam Epstein has your forecast for Sept. 25, 2023.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
"No one wants to vape. No one wants to be addicted. You feel like you need it but you don't." The post Woman reveals she’s been nicotine/vape-free for 1.5 months after 7 years of vaping appeared first on In The Know.
A ballerina is showing how she repurposes her winter tops for the summer months. The post Creator shares her ‘magic long sleeve’ trick and TikTok can’t get enough: ‘WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Students on TikTok didn't understand why people were "freaking out" over the college rankings.
Why is it that so many companies that rely on monetizing the data of their users seem to be extremely hot on AI? If you ask Signal president Meredith Whittaker (and I did), she'll tell you it's simply because "AI is a surveillance technology." Onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Whittaker explained her perspective that AI is largely inseparable from the big data and targeting industry perpetuated by the likes of Google and Meta, as well as less consumer-focused but equally prominent enterprise and defense companies.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Ford confirmed Monday it has immediately stopped work at a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that was supposed to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech from China's CATL. "We’re pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," Ford spokesperson TR Reid said in an email to TechCrunch. Under the arrangement that was announced in February 2023, Ford's wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
David Limp's retirement didn't take. Just days after stepping down from Amazon, he's been tapped by Jeff Bezos to lead Blue Origin.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
Shop for colorful cookware, kitchen gadgets, small appliances and more.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
As student loan payments return, Jefferies warned stores like Nike and Foot Locker could see a slowdown as consumers curtail spending.
The Japanese Accord is on a different product lifecycle and timeline than the U.S. car, so it could be awhile before the changes make it here.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
New York, Austin, London, Los Angeles, China — descended on San Francisco this past week for Disrupt 2023. Startup founders were EVERYWHERE; so were investors. My personal highlights included my interviews with Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel (it covered a lot of ground, including maintaining a startup mentality) and Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt.