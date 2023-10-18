Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023
Netflix said its operating margin has more room to run after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and reported a surge in subscribers.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Jonquel Jones is looking to once again extend the series with another strong performance in Game 4.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
The New York Giants quarterback missed the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Netflix reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Tesla has finally set a date for the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk posted on social media Wednesday that the Cybertruck delivery event, which traditionally means a few select customers get to take possession of their vehicles, will be held November 30 at company's Austin gigafactory. The news of the delivery event comes on the same day that Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, results that showed a 44% drop in profits from the same period last year.
Once among the top three residential installers in the nation, Tesla's solar business is in decline. In the third quarter, the automaker's solar deployments slipped 48% from the same period last year. The company's solar deployments are also down sequentially, from 67 MW in Q1 2023 to 66 MW in Q2 and further down to 49 MW in Q3.
Tesla's decision to repeatedly slash EV prices put pressure on margins, causing profits to fall 44% to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same year-ago period, the company reported Wednesday. Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, which gained 9% year-over-year thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and growth in other parts of its business. While an increase in sales is positive, the company's continued price cuts has squeezed margins — a trend that has continued for the past several quarters.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer check in on the ALCS, NLCS and react to the tumultuous GM situations out of Miami and Boston.
The USWNT on Wednesday named its roster for October friendlies against Colombia.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for just $99, a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vac for $350 off and tons more.
A New York Fed study found that the restart in loan payments would reduce borrowers' spending by $1.6 billion a month, or down 0.1 percentage point from August levels.