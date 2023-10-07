"An Evening in Kringle City"
Max Verstappen lapped fastest on Friday in the only practice session for a Qatar Grand Prix weekend set to crown him a triple Formula One world champion.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night. The post Step inside the morning routine of a NYC tattoo artist (who works until 3 a.m.!) appeared first on In The Know.
Morning workouts are best for weight loss, according to a recent study. But research makes cases for evening exercise as well.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
When it comes to visiting new cities, Airbnb changed the game for people who might have previously considered only hotels or guest houses: now, flexible alternatives in private homes, powered by a modern, digital interface for hosts and guests to connect with each other to book a stay, are a significant part of the mix for travelers. A startup from Berlin called Habyt wants to do the same for people looking to stay in cities for a little longer -- typically between six and nine months -- living "nomad" lifestyles or taking advantage of more flexible work policies. Today, Habyt is announcing a Series C of €40 million ($42 million) to fuel those ambitions.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Midwest home prices grew again in July, but the region remains the only affordable place in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors.
It's Google's turn to hold a big fall hardware showcase. You can watch the Made by Google event live right here to learn all about the Pixel 8 lineup and the Pixel Watch 2.
NBC tapped "The Voice" host to mansplain football. And the results were polarizing.
"Where did I get that idea that I had to look special?" The post ‘My hair was a way to make myself hypervisible’: One Asian creator reflects on return to natural hair color after 7 years appeared first on In The Know.
"In the '80s, I saw book burnings and record burnings," screenwriter Dean Pitchford recalls.