Evening Weather Forecast - 1/31/2024
Get ready! We are expecting some wet weather to move through Arizona.
Get ready! We are expecting some wet weather to move through Arizona.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
The Packers are going outside the box with their new defensive coordinator.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
Surprise! Sony and Konami have released a free Silent Hill game on PS5 that you can play today.
Here's our first look at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2.
Marcia Kester Doyle on why grandparents might not up for child care, which can leave their kids frustrated.
The Honda Ridgeline was the best used truck after five and ten years, but the Toyota Tacoma wasn't far behind.
Mortgage rates are coming down, but that is unlikely to prompt a surge of existing homes to come onto the market, PulteGroup's CEO said.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
If you enjoy following the drama of 2024 auto sales, there are some terms you should know
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
These flattering, versatile pants come in more than 40 colors and styles. Stock up while they're marked down.
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.
Ice, ice, baby! It's the Saved By the Bell star's key to looking and feeling youthful.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden vows retaliation after three U.S. troops are killed, the Super Bowl contenders and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter