Evening weather forecast for November 14

- The Weather Network
Nevado del Ruiz is one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
- The Weather Network
10-20+ cm snow, strong winds expected on the Prairies with intense system
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first major snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
- AccuWeather
Atmospheric river to continue flowing over Pacific Northwest early in the week
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. "While the main zone of precipitation will target southwestern British Columbia initially, the atmospheric river of moisture is expected to wobble southward into Washington on Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Similar to the event that occurred on Thursday and Friday, the air will
- INSIDER
Intense storms in Egypt unleashed a massive swarm of scorpions from their nests, stinging 450 people and killing 3
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
- ABC News Videos
Severe weather threat moving across Pacific Northwest
Several storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain throughout the region, and even snow in some areas.
- AccuWeather
First measurable snow to pummel chilly Northeast
After rain and severe storms dampened the Northeast, an Alberta clipper is moving into the region and is expected to bring rain and snow through Monday. For some, this could even bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season. "While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Syracuse,
- The Weather Network
Atmospheric river flows into B.C. with up to 200 mm of rain for some
A potent "pineapple express" is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes.
- WABC – NY
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
- CBS-Sanfrancisco
PETALUMA BEAR: Raw Video Police Corner Large Wayward Bear In Petaluma Neighborhood Tree
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
- Merced Sun-Star
Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road to open in time for prime weekend weather. Here’s the forecast
“I think we’ve been pretty blessed with this nice fall,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
- INSIDER
Invasive Burmese pythons are slithering their way up Florida, expanding their territory in the state and wreaking havoc on native species
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
- Green Bay Press-Gazette
Snowy weather and slippery roads expected for Packers game Sunday, snow expected to start Saturday night
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.
- Military Times
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
- Redding Record Searchlight
Sticker shock: Gas prices hit record high in North State. Don't expect much relief anytime soon
The average price for unleaded in greater Redding was $4.651 on Saturday, breaking previous records of $4.64 on Wednesday and $4.62 set in June 2008.
- Associated Press
Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert
The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.
- Bloomberg
Lufthansa to Charge Customers to Flaunt Green Credentials
(Bloomberg) -- Airlines have long found innovative ways to charge passengers for services like seat selection, priority boarding, checked bags and even carry-ons. Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingDeutsche Lufthansa AG is taking it to the next level: the German airline
- The Weather Network
What happened when two bolts of lightning struck Apollo 12
Two bolts of lightning struck Apollo 12 just seconds after liftoff, but quick thinking saved the mission from failure
- The Bergen Record
Severe thunderstorms bring hail and strong wind gusts to NJ, lower Hudson Valley
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.
- Associated Press
Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. Then in April, just as a streaming international TV channel named for him was launching, a damning animal rights documentary alleging Hanna had ties to the big cat trade premiered in California.
- The Telegraph
Tearful Alok Sharma apologises to Cop26 as deal overshadowed by last-minute concessions on coal
Alok Sharma offered an emotional apology to Cop26 on Saturday as the agreement of a historic climate deal was overshadowed by last-minute concessions on coal.