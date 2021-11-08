Evening weather forecast for November 8, 2021
Scott Fisher has a look ahead at your partly sunny forecast for tomorrow.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern is coming to an end with an
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Te
A rapidly strengthening low is stretched along the Pacific coast and will bring strong winds from the North Coast to California. Brace for gusts between 60-80 km/h through Tuesday.
A powerful storm system hovering over the Atlantic has created the threat for minor coastal flooding along New Jersey's coastline.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
Warmer temperatures and extreme weather are delaying and diminishing the reds, golds, and oranges of autumn.
An expansive storm brought an early taste of winter to parts of northern China this past weekend, and even China's capital of Beijing encountered a range of wintery conditions ranging from picturesque snow to treacherous ice. A large swath of the country from the Hebei and Liaoning provinces to Inner Mongolia was impacted. Along with wintry precipitation, winds picked up and temperatures plummeted as the potent storm swept through the region. This storm caused the China Meteorological Administra
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.