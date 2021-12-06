Event to honor officer on one-year anniversary of his death

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler A. Herndon was shot during a shootout early Friday. He died later Friday morning.

The city of Mount Holly will dedicate a memorial to honor Tyler Herndon, a Kings Mountain native and Mount Holly police officer killed in the line of duty, on the one-year anniversary of his Dec. 11, 2020, death.

The memorial dedication ceremony will take place 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza, located at 400 E. Central Ave.

Family, friends and fellow officers of Herndon are expected to gather and remember their moments with him while reflecting on his service to the community.

“It’s not only our responsibility, but it's our honor to make sure we always remember him,” Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said during a "Roll Call of Heroes," vigil in May.

Mount Holly will soon dedicate its new memorial plaza. Efforts to build the plaza began after Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed in December 2020.

Herndon was fatally shot by a suspect while investigating a report of a break-in at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade. A graduate of Kings Mountain High School and UNC Charlotte, Herndon had been an officer with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years. He was killed just two days before his 26th birthday.

Herndon was one of nine North Carolina law enforcement officers to die in 2020, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The Mount Holly Police Department began construction of a Memorial Plaza outside of the department and next to the Mount Holly Municipal Complex in honor of Herndon within months of Herndon's death. He is the first police officer to be killed in Mount Holly in the line of duty.

The plaza features bronze statues and walkways throughout. Community members bought customized memorial bricks for $50 to help with the cost.

Mount Holly has completed a memorial plaza to honor Officer Tyler Herndon was shot a killed in the line of duty in December 2020.

“We have this overwhelming amount of support, and it means a lot,” Roper continued, “Mount Holly and Gaston County have turned out to support law enforcement and to let [officers] know that they appreciate them.”

