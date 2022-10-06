Event honors memory of domestic violence victims across the region

Oct. 5—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Four of the 19 empty white chairs in a semicircle at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville represent people with ties to Southern Indiana.

The names of Jasmine Andrews, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, Lorin Yelle and Brandee Douglass adorn each chair, where a single flower was placed during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The Center for Women and Families hosted its Speak Their Names event as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month to honor the memory of people in the community killed by intimate partner violence. There's 19 people on the list that includes Southern Indiana and the Louisville Metro. There are nearly double the number of intimate partner violence homicides from 2021, when there were 10.

Family and friends of the victims were invited to the event.

"Lizzie actually is a community friend of mine, her kids go to my kids' school," said Vickie Yazel, a coordinator of Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Services at University of Louisville Hospital. "It hit way too home for us, we do this work every day and it affects you differently when it's someone you know."

Yazel is a friend of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, who was shot and killed in Sellersburg this past April. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged.

"Working in this (field) you always hear the family didn't know or that you didn't see signs of (violence) and maybe there were signs out there we didn't see," Yazel said. "And I think that's the one thing that's the hardest with Lizzie and her case is that there were no signs there we knew of."

When Bennett Lewis' name was called at the event, Yazel took a purple flower and laid it on the chair to honor the memory of her friend.

"She has a wonderful loving, beautiful family and beautiful daughters and that was the one thing I think was such a shock to us," Yazel said. ". ...we didn't see those warning signs and there weren't any. There weren't any that we know of and the family didn't know of. For us, (it's important) knowing that there's help out there, to make sure people do speak up, say something if they see something."

Story continues

Speaking up about domestic violence and sexual assault is a call to action from The Center this year.

The Center's statistics show one in four women and one in five men experience domestic violence. Intimate partner violence consists of 15% of all crime.

The event featured speakers including the Jefferson County Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk David L. Nicholson, The Center's Vice President of Programs JaDora Parks and Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Officer Amber Ross, who is a survivor of intimate partner violence and shared her story.

Nicholson read the names of each person in the region who was killed this past year. While that happened, either a family member or someone with The Center walked up and picked out a purple flower to be placed on the chairs.

"The fact deaths have increased over the past year is incredibly sobering, we are simply moving in the wrong direction," said The Center's President and Chief Empowerment Officer Elizabeth Wessels-Martin. "..The bottom line is it's time to talk about domestic violence and it's time to talk loudly and openly..no more closed doors, no more pretending we don't know what's happening. We simply cannot afford to lose more people."

Since February there's been at least four domestic violence homicides in Clark and Floyd counties.

Police said Jasmine Andrews was killed at a home along Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17. Her ex-husband, Jessey Andrews, is facing a murder charge.

According to Indiana Court records the trial in this case is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start Dec. 12.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon said the office is using new tools to prosecute domestic violence cases.

"It's pretty common knowledge that a lot of times because of the cycle of violence, and a lot of those factors we see in domestic violence cases, there's a lot of pressure on victims. Sometimes they recant, sometimes it's difficult for them to cooperate for a variety of reasons so we really focus on building our cases so we can counteract those common things we see."

The prosecutor's office is also working with local law enforcement on this effort.

"Another thing we've worked on is implementing a strangulation supplement. We have encouraged law enforcement to use a set of questions and set of inquiries for law enforcement to make in situations where victims have alleged strangulations," she said. "Just ask some of those questions that help give us an idea of the extent of the strangulations and help law enforcement remember to look for those things that may not be apparent on the surface."

Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her child and another minor were in the home at the time. Bennett's father is former Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett.

Her husband, Mac Lewis, is facing a murder charge in her death as well as attempted murder and three criminal recklessness with a weapon charges.

His trial is scheduled for January 2023.

"I think we've all said to ourselves, how can these figures be an actual reality," Wessels-Martin said. "The number that stands now is awful, but what is even scarier, is we have three more months of this calendar year and it makes me afraid, very afraid, of how many people could potentially lose their lives with 90 days left."