Has Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT) Improved Earnings In Recent Times?

Today I will take a look at Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited’s (ASX:EVT) most recent earnings update (30 June 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the entertainment industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess EVT’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Commentary On EVT’s Past Performance

EVT’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$112m has increased by 1.0% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.2%, indicating the rate at which EVT is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

ASX:EVT Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Event Hospitality & Entertainment has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% exceeds the AU Entertainment industry of 6.4%, indicating Event Hospitality & Entertainment has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Event Hospitality & Entertainment’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 12%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 8.9% to 35% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Event Hospitality & Entertainment’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Event Hospitality & Entertainment has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Event Hospitality & Entertainment to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



