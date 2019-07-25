Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of EVT, it is a financially-sound company with a strong history superior dividend payments, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Event Hospitality & Entertainment here.

Established dividend payer and good value

EVT's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that EVT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. EVT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.42x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. EVT's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if EVT's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the entertainment industry, EVT is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that EVT is potentially undervalued.

ASX:EVT Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 25th 2019 More

EVT is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

ASX:EVT Historical Dividend Yield, July 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

