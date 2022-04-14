Is Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT) Potentially Undervalued?

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Event Hospitality & Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Event Hospitality & Entertainment?

According to my valuation model, Event Hospitality & Entertainment seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Event Hospitality & Entertainment today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$15.96, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Event Hospitality & Entertainment’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Event Hospitality & Entertainment generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Event Hospitality & Entertainment. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EVT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Event Hospitality & Entertainment and you'll want to know about it.

