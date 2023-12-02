Event offers resources for relatives of missing indigenous people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety and Indian Affairs Department are inviting families and loved ones of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) to the second annual “Missing in New Mexico Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 3 in Albuquerque.

The day-long free public event, which will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 1000 Woodward Place, was established through legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last year.

The event brings together law enforcement, forensic, medical and social service partners to provide resources for families, friends and loved ones of MMIP.

“Searching for a missing loved one is a horrific ordeal for families, friends and relatives. No one should have to live with those unanswered questions,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie. “This collaborative event assembles resources, expands dialogue, updates missing person cases, and allows families to develop strategies and partnerships to find their missing family member.”

“Missing in New Mexico Day is a crucial catalyst in our ongoing efforts to secure resources and justice for families facing the heart-wrenching uncertainty surrounding their missing or murdered loved ones,” stated New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Secretary Designate James Mountain. “This in-person event not only facilitates filing and updating of missing persons reports, but also enables submitting DNA records and provides an invaluable opportunity for families to engage directly with investigators. It underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and support, recognizing the profound impact these issues have on our communities.”

The event will provide an opportunity for:

Federal, state, local and tribal governments to meet in one location and assist families in filing missing persons reports, updating missing persons reports, submit DNA records and meet with investigators.

Individuals with missing relatives to access support services and share their stories with media outlets.

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety, local law enforcement agencies, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the State Medical Investigator, the Indian Affairs Department and other state agencies to gather in one place to provide support and services for individuals and families with missing relatives.

The FBI maintains a list of missing indigenous individuals in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation here.

For more information, visit https://www.iad.state.nm.us/missinginnewmexicoday or contact the DPS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at dps.missingperson@dps.nm.gov or call 1-800-457-3463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.