Event to raise awareness of Hamilton woman missing for 2 months

Feb. 1—On the two-month anniversary of the day her daughter disappeared, a Hamilton mother plans to make some noise and make sure everyone knows Kara Hyde's face.

Last month, Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. She went went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand Boulevard at about 2 p.m. that day.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18. Lisa Hyde said there are plenty of rumors about what happened to her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, but no sightings, and her social media has gone silent.

A "Honk for Kara" event is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday outside Butler County Historic Courthouse on High Street, Lisa Hyde said. Supporters will be there, no matter what the weather, with signs and new flyers.

"We might not be able to stay out there long, but I want to make sure people see Kara's face," she said. "We are having it downtown to make HPD and everyone else know she is still out there."

Family searching on their own shortly after Kara's disappearance found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods but there was no other sign of Kara. Last month, EquuSearch Midwest and police searched in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found.

Lisa Hyde said Tuesday she has been frustrated with the Hamilton police investigation.

"I just do not feel like (they) are as invested in this as I would like them to be, " she said.

While she has hope, Hyde said she believes now at her daughter is dead and someone harmed her. The young woman went missing before, "but never this long," according to her mother.

When police were asked about specifics in the search and if the reward resulted in any leads, the response was the investigation is continuing.

"I spoke to the detective and he advised that he is communicating with family and the investigation is ongoing," said Hamilton Officer Kristy Collins.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, Lisa Hyde said.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or (513) 785-1300.