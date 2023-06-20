Event to remember Doerman boys, thank first-responders planned for Sunday

A remembrance of the three boys, 3, 4 and 7, killed in Clermont County last week will be held Sunday.

A memorial for the three brothers killed in Clermont County last week will be held this weekend. The event will also serve to thank law enforcement and first responders.

The New Richmond Youth Sports Association is inviting the community to youth ballfields at 2117 Laurel Lindale Road at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Food will be provided by local churches. The organization is asking people to bring memories of the Doerman boys along with a lawn chair. The public will also be able to write messages that will be delivered to the family.

The boys, 3, 4 and 7, all played ball with the association, according to its president, Kristin Bennett. She said the boys' teams have canceled their seasons.

The children were shot at their own home on Thursday. Prosecutors say their father, Chad Doerman, lined them up and executed them with a rifle in an act he had been planning for months. Doerman has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Bennett said the community is struggling to understand why it all happened. Prosecutors said Doerman fully confessed to the killings, but have not revealed any details about his possible motive.

The New Richmond Youth Sports Association said the family has approved the events scheduled for Sunday.

"Join us for a time of sharing memories about the Doerman boys. We will also be honoring and thanking the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Monroe Township Fire Department, and all the departments that assist us in keeping safe every day," a press release said. "Once a lion, always a lion."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Memorial for Doerman brothers killed in Clermont County