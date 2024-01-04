Event seeks to educate about human trafficking

Jan. 3—The Yuba County Office of Education is hosting an event Jan. 8 in Marysville as part of a weeklong effort to highlight the dangers of human trafficking.

Featuring Jenna McKaye, a human trafficking survivor, the event will take place at The FIVE30 Event Center, located at 1104 J St. in Marysville. Organizers said resource booths will be available starting at 4:30 p.m., with other speakers and activities taking place from 5:30-8 p.m.

At the event, officials said "local experts will speak about human trafficking in our community and their efforts to respond to the issue."

The "opening ceremony" on Jan. 8 begins a week of trafficking-related efforts for the Yuba County Office of Education. Those efforts include the following: — Jan. 9: Online Safety Day, which seeks to educate children about how to navigate the internet in a safe manner. — Jan. 10: Red X Challenge, which allows individuals to show support for anti-human trafficking efforts by putting a red X on the back of a hand. — Jan. 11: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — Jan. 12: See us, Hear us, Walk with us, which will include 30-minute walks at five different locations to bring awareness to human trafficking. Those locations include the 5th Street Bridge (meeting at the Mountain Mike's Pizza parking lot), the 10th Street Bridge (meeting at the SaveMart parking lot), the Highway 70 bridge (meeting at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot), Ellis Lake (meeting at the parking lot behind Bryant Field), and Yuba Sutter Marketplace (meeting at the north entrance near Ross). Participants are asked to meet at the specific locations at 2:30 p.m. — Jan. 12: Ending Ceremony, which will take place at Washington Square Park after the walks.