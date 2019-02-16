Is Eventbrite Stock a Buy?

Consider two opposing ends of a spectrum. On one end, you have an event from earlier this month in Atlanta: the Super Bowl. Tens of thousands of fans attended in person, with hundreds of millions tuning in on TV. It included a pyrotechnic half-time show with Maroon Five. On the other end of the spectrum, you have your annual family barbecue.

Between these two events exists a vast array of live, in-person events: trade shows, music festivals, fundraisers -- the list is endless. Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) estimates that last year, in the company's top 12 markets, there were 1.1 billion tickets to be sold for such events, with associated fees of $3.2 billion.







Founded in 2006 by a husband and wife team with a mission "to bring the world together through live experiences," Eventbrite is going after this market opportunity between the two extremes. The company has shown impressive growth in recent years, and has achieved positive free cash flow -- no small feat for such a small company that only went public in September 2018.

But does that make its a stock to buy? Let's look under the hood at the dynamics at play.

The view from 30,000 feet

Eventbrite's value proposition is simple: It offers a cloud-based platform that helps anyone run an event. Not charging anything for your event? Just want to get the word out? No problem, you can use Eventbrite for free -- the company only gets paid on a per-paid-ticket basis.

Once you graduate to charging for events, you can choose from one of three packages:

Essentials allows you to accept payments, track sales, access basic promotional channels, and create an event page on Eventbrite's site.

Professional adds more custom solutions, like different ticket prices, reserved seating, customized registration forms, detailed analytics, and the ability to host payments on an event's website.

Premium is essential for scaling to large events; this essentially offers 24/7 technology and call center support, among other services.

Those who run events have flocked to the site. In 2013, Eventbrite sold 17 million tickets to events. In less than five years, that number has jumped all the way to 93 million.

One look at the headline metrics worth watching shows a company that's clearly caught lightning in a bottle.

Metric 2016 2017 2018* Revenue $133 million $202 million $279 million Gross profit $45 million $120 million $164 million Adjusted EBITDA ($18 million) $4 million $21 million

Data source: SEC filings. *2018 figures are for trailing 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2018.

In addition to these feats, the company also generated $21 million in free cash flow in 2017, though its spending spree on sales and marketing as well as product development over the past year brought that metric back into the red.

Eventbrite sports a war chest -- including long- and short-term investments -- of $510 million, versus debt of just $68 million. That's important, as it gives management the flexibility to acquire smaller rivals to help consolidate this global market.

Speaking of management, Eventbrite is still run by that husband-and-wife team: Julia and Kevin Hartz. Kevin's background includes co-founding Xoom, a payments solution that was acquired by PayPal in 2015, while Julia's background is in network television. Kevin served as CEO for much of the company's life before it went public, and is now chairman of the board. Julia filled his shoes in the C-Suite, and now runs day-to-day operations as CEO. Together they own 14.7% of the company's Class B shares, and one-sixth (16.6%) of voting rights.

With such momentum, financial fortitude, and owner-operator skin in the game, there's clearly a lot to like.

Why I'm not buying shares...yet

But while all of these signs are encouraging, I'm not quite ready to put my hard-earned cash into the company's stock. My real question is this: How strong is the company's moat, or sustainable competitive advantage?