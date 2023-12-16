Events around Orlando making changes or canceling for this weekend

With the potential of severe weather on Saturday, many events have decided to cancel for the weekend.

Some event organizers tell WFTV they are playing things by ear as the rain comes in and must change this weekend’s holiday schedule.

Vendors for Merry Market in downtown Orlando spent Friday prepping for what should have been a packed weekend of holiday foot traffic, but instead, the event had to cut it a day short.

“Everyone has put a lot of work into these events. but of course, we want to just keep safety of our community top of mind, so that’s why we decided to,” said Chelsea Parrish, City of Orlando Events Coordinator.

The “Dazzling Lights” spectacular at Leu Gardens also canceled Saturday’s event.

Ticket holders for this weekend should check their emails for changes and ticketing updates.

The City of Orlando, which runs Leu Gardens, sent a statement regarding the cancellation.

“All ticket holders impacted by the cancellation have been notified by email and their tickets have been automatically reassigned to Wednesday, December 27, 2023. if this date, or any of the other remaining dates, do not work for ticket holders, they can request a refund.”

Other events that have been canceled include:

Southport Farmers Market in Kissimmee

Downtown for the Holidays will be canceled on Saturday but expects to open on Sunday





