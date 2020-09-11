Events honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks will look different this year. Here's how to watch them.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended traditions, customs and annual events — big and small.

That includes the annual commemorations honoring the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Tribute events are taking on an assortment of forms this year in light of social distancing guidelines as organizers seek unconventional ways to safely commemorate the victims.

Many local municipalities are holding virtual commemorations, while others will continue to hold in-person events with distance and mask requirements in place. Here is a list of major tributes being held throughout the United States, including New York City and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

New York City

New York City's annual twin lights display honoring the victims of 9/11 will still be held.

Following an announcement last month by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum that the commemoration would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, New York state officials confirmed days later that it would still be held.

“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost and the heroism displayed ‎as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The museum, which has been shut down since March because of the coronavirus, will reopen for families on Friday; it will reopen to the general public the next day. Advance tickets are required.

Buildings throughout the city, including One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building, will also shine blue lights.

Also, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will hold an event that will feature an in-person reading of the names of the 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks. It follows events in Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance and is scheduled to speak. A livestream will be available on the foundation's Facebook page.

Arlington, Virginia

Arlington, the site of the Pentagon Memorial honoring the 184 people who died in the Pentagon and on American Airlines Flight 77, will be holding a virtual event, including a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., the minute when the plane crashed into the Pentagon.

The event will be closed to the public, but the county will host a livestream on its website.

Flight 93 National Memorial

President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the Flight 93 memorial for a private event. Trump and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will make remarks, The Tribune-Democrat of Johnstown reported.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be at the Memorial Friday, though Bernhardt's press secretary did not confirm to the Tribune-Democrat whether he would be in attendance at the event or only visiting the memorial.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The event will be livestreamed via the National Park Service’s EarthCam. The park, located in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, will be open to the public after the event.

