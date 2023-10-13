Events in Israel will not affect NATO's support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has not weakened its resolve to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression amid the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stoltenberg in an interview with DW

The NATO Secretary General recalled that Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally took part in the last meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"And NATO Allies strongly express that, yes, we are concerned and, of course, we are shocked by the brutality of the terrorist attack against Israel over the weekend. But that will not undermine our ability, our willingness, our resolve to continue to support Ukraine," he stressed.

Stoltenberg added that the Alliance confirms this "not only in words but also in deeds".

"Just in the last days, NATO Allies have made big new announcements of more support to Ukraine. Germany with more ammunition, with more air defence systems, including advanced Patriot batteries; The United States, the United Kingdom and many others...", the Secretary General listed.

Earlier, the European Commission also stressed that the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not cause a decrease in support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The White House also noted that the United States has sufficient resources to simultaneously support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and Israel's self-defence efforts.

