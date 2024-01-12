Events of Marvel's 'Echo' set in Haskell County town

Jan. 12—When Maya Lopez flees from New York City in the Disney+ series "Echo" she comes back home to the southeast Oklahoma community of Tamaha.

The town, located 13 miles northeast of Stigler in Haskell County, is named after the Choctaw word for town and "is perhaps the most historic settlement" in the county according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

According to OHS, the town was originally named Pleasant Bluff before a post office was established in 1884 and is associated with the Arkansas River and steamboats since the Choctaw began landing in the area in the 1830s.

The five-episode series depicts Tamaha as a typical rural town in southeastern Oklahoma with a general store, a roller rink for skating, and a train yard operated by Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin in the series.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town of Tamaha boasted a population of 196 in 2010. The town's Facebook page features the minutes of town council meetings that list the runs made by the volunteer fire department and how a recent rock fest raised more than $1,600 for the community. The town also awards a monthly yard improvement award during the warm weather months.

The Historical Society says the skeleton of the Union steamboat J.R. Williams is still visible on the shoreline of the Arkansas River near the town. According to the OHS, the boat detailed to carry supplies from Fort Smith to the Union Garrison at Fort Gibson when it came under fire by Confederate forces.

"After the Civil War Tamaha's landing attracted the usual businesses of the time, including a general store, blacksmith shop, and other service industries. It was not until near the turn of the twentieth century that Tamaha could boast of a bank, a hotel, and its own newspaper," the Historical Society says. "In 1900 the population stood at 237, rising to 501 in 1920. Like many Oklahoma towns, its future was bleak. In this instance, growth was hindered not by the Great Depression, but by fire."

Following a fire in September 1930 that destroyed the town and the loss of riverboat traffic, residents began to move to Stigler.

The town remains a vacation community, according to the historical society.

"Echo" premiered Jan. 9 on both Disney+ and Hulu and spotlights Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When the journey brings her home to Oklahoma, she must confront her own family and legacy. Maya in the series is a member of the Choctaw Nation. The series features the history and culture of the southeast Oklahoma tribe.

The tribe launched a website this week to help better explain what is shown in the series and is available at www.echo.choctawnation.com.