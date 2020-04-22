EventTitans: A Better Alternative to EventBrite for Business Conferences and Festivals - Forever Freemium Accounts for COVID-19 Relief Till June 2020

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has impacted the events industry more than any other industry, forcing a lot of organizers to look for virtual event management providers. EventTitans a virtual and social event management and engagement platform, announced Monday that it will waive all premium account fees for one year with a two-year contract for new clients. EventTitans, which provides an all-in-one digital stack, launched the initiative to support event-based businesses who are struggling in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a SaaS platform with a "freemium" offering, similar to that of EventBrite, the platform serves a variety of events. Primarily, EventTitans serves business conferences, which require many complex needs such as advanced ticketing options, sponsors, agenda and attendee management, challenges voting, live Q&A polls, affiliates, and marketing tools for events of all sizes for a fixed cost of 1.5% +1$ per ticket.

For premium members who require a virtual, digital & mobile experience, EventTitans is offering assistance in helping new clients seamlessly transferring their operations onto their platform without additional cost. EventTitan's premium offering solves nearly twenty different problems that an event organizer faces for effective implementation of event planning.

Siva Vangala, Co-Founder at EventTitans, believes that this type of community support is what will carry event businesses and organizers, and their attendees, through this crisis.

"We want to do everything that we can to support our event organizers so that they can emerge from this stronger than ever," said Vangala.

A better alternative to our competition EventBrite for business events

EventTitans can deliver a better way to generate more sponsors and provide a more robust overall attendee experience. With EventTitans, event organizers can easily manage attendee feedback, organize volunteers and donations, all while accepting 130+ currencies. Additionally, users can also sell and purchase physical items, with the options to both drop off and pick up.

About EventTitans

EventTitans is designed in response to the needs of a thriving 30-plus billion-dollar events industry. EventTitans empowers and accelerates the event collaboration process in a dynamic and efficient way, with the ultimate goal being an experienced platform that serves all domains, industries and categories — from startups to established brands.

"We are not just a Software We are an extension of your Team"

Below are just a few of the multiple problems EventTitans can solve for major conferences who might be using Cvent, Bizzabo, Boomset, etc:

Auto on-boarding speakers and sponsors integrated to tasks, dedicated speaker and sponsor Virtual landing pages, Forms to collect all the information, save it to internal CRM and create Digital Session boards Dedicated marketplace to help sponsors sell their products or services and receive affiliate bonus instantly or on recurring basis. Streamline and automate your multiple Challenges with features like nominate entries by judges, voting percent from either judges or attendees or both and mobile app to compliment the experience Revolutionize attendee experience with our digital business cards. Scan a physical card to save contact directly to your CRM and send them your card to save it in their CRM. Quick Check In, onsite self registration and payments with QR code Badge printing and scanning at event, session and agenda topic level. Live Polls, Q&A, crowdfunding, Digital Business card lead generation and Gamification functionalities Increase engagement through rewards to give your attendees a "New Years ball drop experience, including full transparency web-links for public results. Rewards for attendees to buy tickets, engage with booths, badge scans, survey responses, topic or event level participation. Seamless integration between Inbuilt CRM 🡪 Surveys 🡪 Event Registrations 🡪 Tasks 🡪 Challenges 🡪 Speaker and Sponsor Management which improves productivity

