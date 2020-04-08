Will we ever take cruise holidays again?

Cruise ships have been moored up around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

David Reece and his wife Carolyn should be sipping cocktails somewhere in the Indian Ocean at the moment.

But their latest cruise line holiday has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. And they are missing it - as confirmed devotees of cruise vacations they have been on nearly 20 over the past two decades.

For the retired couple from Plymouth it all started by accident. "I was sent to the travel agents to book a cheap holiday in the Canaries, and I came back having booked a cruise in the Red Sea," says David. "Carolyn didn't talk to me for two weeks."

But they loved it, and ever since they have travelled all over the world on cruise ships; from the Baltic to the Caribbean, and from Australia to Brazil.

For them it is the perfect holiday, as David explains: "We had the idea it was all about crossing the Atlantic, sitting on deckchairs with a blanket over your knees. [But in reality], the ships are really mobile hotels, and we wake up somewhere different every day… we use it to go to places we want to see."

Passengers have been keen to get off cruise ships, but how long until they are enthusiastic to return?

But those floating hotels are now all rapidly returning to port, discharging their passengers and being mothballed. The industry has not just been devastated, it has ceased to function altogether. For it, coronavirus has been the perfect storm.

It has gone from being an industry worth $46bn (£37bn) a year, with 26 million passengers per annum, to an almost total standstill overnight.

Ironically, the industry was well prepared for the outbreak of disease on board its ships, as it has happened plenty of times before, most often with food poisoning caused by the norovirus.

However, this time the plan hit a snag, as Christopher Muller, professor of hospitality at Boston University, explains.

"The worst thing you can do [if passengers start falling ill] is keep people on board," he says. "The plan is to go to the nearest port, get everyone off and then sanitize the ship".

Normally this means the ship is ready to start cruising again within a matter of weeks, but this time "governments forced them to keep people on board", adds Prof Muller. "This was not the industry's fault, they would not normally have done this."

The world's largest cruise ships are like vast floating hotels

The problem was made worse by the fact that many modern cruise liners have relatively small cabins, as the industry's economic model depends on getting as many passengers as possible spending money in the ship's spas, restaurants, bars and shops.

The resulting bad publicity, as passengers suffered in quarantine on board ships within sight of the shore, will be difficult for the industry to shake off.

So, will this put the industry's rapid expansion in recent years into reverse? The sector certainly has one major problem that means it is likely to suffer more than other parts of the tourism and travel industries such as the airline sector - it has few friends in high places.

Most cruise ships are not registered where they do business, in the USA and Europe, but offshore in places like Panama and the Bahamas.

The industry does that for two reasons - it saves a fortune in tax, and it means that they don't have to follow American or European labour laws. This allow the companies to recruit cheap workers from developing countries, pay them less, and work them harder.

Now, however, avoiding taxes and hiring cheap foreign workers doesn't look so clever - the cruise line industry was specifically not included in the US's business bailout schemes. The industry may be in dire straits, but it is crying in the dark.