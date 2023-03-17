Ever dreamed of driving longhorns through the Fort Worth Stockyards? This job is for you

If driving cattle is a passion, the Fort Worth Herd has a job for you.

The Herd is hiring drovers for its daily cattle drive through the Fort Worth Stockyards. Both part-time and full-time positions are available for those looking to be a part of Cowtown entertainment.

Tourists flock to the Stockyards to watch the spectacle that is put on twice a day. .

“We’re here for the people, we’re here for the visitors, we’re here to put a smile on somebody’s face that’s never seen anything like this,” trail boss Kristin Jaworski said. “That’s the most rewarding part of the job.”

Since 1999, the Fort Worth Herd has been droving cattle daily — leading 17 longhorns down East Exchange Avenue., each animal represent a decade of Cowtown’s colorful history.

The same team of six drovers do both the 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. drives, Jaworski said. A typical day for a Fort Worth drover is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with only a portion of the day dedicated to riding horses.

They start their day feeding and grooming the horses, and cleaning their stalls. Then the horses are exercised. This is to make sure everyone has a safe ride ahead of the morning drive, Jaworski said.

After lunch, the drovers repeat their morning chores as they prepare for the afternoon show.

“Everybody thinks we ride all day, but that’s always a misconception,” Jaworski said. “We don’t ride all day.”

For those thinking they need to be a tried-and-true cowboy, Jaworski said not to worry. Most drovers come from a wide range of backgrounds. The herd teaches everyone the ropes, since most have never driven longhorns down Exchange Avenue. A few current employees come from retail sales and ranching. There is one truck driver.

No matter where they’re from or what they’ve done before getting here, Jaworski said they have to be all-in on the history and culture of the American cowboy.

“Desire is by far the greatest asset and then also a passion for the outcome,” Jaworski said. “[Drovers are] all very passionate about the outcome of the cattle drive. Every single day we celebrate a success when it goes well.”

Applications can be filled out online. Starting hourly pay-is $16 to $20 based on experience

“We don’t have a cattle drive without longhorns, but the longhorns don’t walk themselves down the street,” Jaworski said. “We truly don’t have a cattle drive without that team.”