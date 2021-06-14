If we ever encounter aliens, they will resemble AI and not little green martians

Seth Shostak
·5 min read

I’m an astronomer at the Seti Institute, a non-profit research organization in California’s Silicon Valley. My colleagues and I look for extraterrestrial life, including intelligent beings – or in the vernacular, aliens. It’s exciting times for people like me, because extra-terrestrial life is being widely discussed now in the lead-up to the Pentagon’s highly anticipated report on so-called unexplained aerial phenomena.

Yet, I should say straight away that, I am not expecting any big revelations out of the report. I think it’s overwhelmingly likely that aliens are present in our galaxy. But I don’t believe they’re hanging out in our airspace. Not now, and not in historic times.

Related: Everyone is now serious about UFOs. But they reveal more about earthling politics | Andrew Gawthorpe

Claims that extraterrestrials helped build large, pointy monuments in the Egyptian desert 5,000 years ago are, frankly, laughable. And I don’t think that videos made by cameras on navy F-18 Hornets actually show alien craft darting around the skies above the Pacific. There are more prosaic explanations for these videos: no extraterrestrials required.

But in a galaxy in which every third star is likely to host an Earth-size planet, it hardly seems possible that our world is the only one sporting intelligence. Which raises the possibility that we might someday make contact. If that occurs, what might the inhabitants of other worlds be like? The question is especially relevant if – as often happens in science-fiction – the aliens decide to pay us a visit.

If extraterrestrials come to Earth, the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or detecting a flashing laser in the sky, modes of discovery being pursued by my colleagues and myself. The aliens producing such signals will be light years away, and their appearance and intentions wouldn’t be of much concern. But those of anyone landing their spacecraft on our turf would be.

Consider their looks. On Earth, nature has spawned a wide variety of living forms, and presumably would do so anywhere multicellular life exists. All terrestrials have DNA blueprints, and share similarities in molecular makeup. Nonetheless, few of our fellow Terrans resemble us. The extraterrestrials wouldn’t either.

This argues against the iconic aliens of film and TV, those little gray guys who are no more than modified humans. Their four appendages, upright stance, and absence of body hair are simple extrapolations of ourselves. Yes, Hollywood offers up these beings as residents of faraway worlds. But really they’re just the guy next door, lacking in eyebrows and whites in their eyes.

Any aliens that trek to our planet are unlikely to be carbon-based life forms, either hirsute or hairless. Their cognitive abilities will probably not be powered by a spongy mass of cells we’d call a brain. They will probably have gone beyond biological smarts and, indeed, beyond biology itself. They won’t be alive.

The reason is a simple consequence of the staggering distances to the stars. Even the nearest, Proxima Centauri, is 25tn miles from Earth. Our fastest rockets would take 75,000 years to reach it. Neither humans nor Klingons are built to withstand such trips.

You might be thinking that the aliens might have far speedier spacecraft. Without doubt, that’s possible. But there are natural limitations to high-speed rockets. Suppose that an alien would like to cover the distance between Proxima Centauri and Earth in 10 years. Their rocket would need to muster 600m times as much energy as a Saturn V rocket. Double that number if he plans to come to a stop at Earth and engage with the locals.

This may sound like an annoying practical matter that can be dismissed by noting that aliens could be far more advanced than us. And that’s easily possible: The universe is three times the age of our solar system, so the Galaxy may house societies that are millions or even billions of years ahead of Homo sapiens. Nevertheless, while their technology might be in a different league, the aliens must operate under the same laws of physics. Star Trek and similar scenarios aside, it’s extremely difficult to traverse light-years of space in less than a lifetime – anyone’s lifetime. You can call up Scotty in the engine room, but he won’t be able to help.

Traveling from one solar system to another is incredibly difficult and expensive. However, if you’re not in a hurry, the prospects for an interstellar voyage brighten considerably. Such leisurely trips aren’t going to appeal to biological passengers who will die long before their destination is reached. Machines, on the other hand, won’t complain if they’re cooped up in a spaceship for tens of thousands of years. They don’t require food, oxygen, sanitation or entertainment. And they don’t insist on a round-trip ticket.

Artificial intelligence aliens may not be as appealing as those who are warm-blooded and squishy, but we shouldn’t get hung up on an anthropocentric viewpoint. Researchers who work in AI estimate that machines able to beat humans on an IQ test will emerge from the labs by mid-century. If we can do it, some extraterrestrials will have already done it.

Therefore it’s reasonable to expect that any cosmic intelligence paying us a visit will be synthetic. That rules out easy speculation on what the “aliens” will look like. But if it’s a machine, who cares?

Of greater concern would be its intentions. Most sci-fi stories postulate that visitors would be noxious, arriving with a primal urge to obliterate Los Angeles or London. Frankly, if that’s what’s on their mechanical minds, it’s probably impossible to keep them at bay. Chimps couldn’t outsmart humans in any serious confrontation. Likewise, devices who can manage a trip to Earth will have the capability to do whatever they wish once they get here.

It’s a sure bet that any face-to-face encounter with extraterrestrials will be fraught. So, if alien craft ever do settle on the White House lawn, you can hope that whatever’s inside is friendly. If not, there’s always negotiation.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Reversing population growth is our only chance to fight global warming

    The growth rate is slowing, but overall population is still rising, imperiling any effort to reverse climate change.

  • NATO nations ready to jointly respond to attacks in space

    NATO leaders on Monday will expand the use of their all for one, one for all, collective defense clause to include attacks in space, the military organization’s top civilian official said. Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty states that attack on any one of the 30 allies will be considered an attack on them all. “I think it is important (with) our Article 5, which states that an attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all, that we all will respond,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, at a German Marshall Fund think tank event.

  • Netanyahu out as Israel marks end of an era

    In an improbable scenario few could have imagined, Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run ended on Sunday with parliament approving a so-called “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.The newly-elected coalition – consisting of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties - was voted in by a razor-thin margin, with little in common except the desire to unseat Netanyahu, underscoring its likely fragility.Addressing parliament before Bennett was sworn in, a combative Netanyahu indicated he isn’t exiting quietly, saying (quote), “If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it" – adding that that would happen (quote), "sooner than people think."Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel."Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, having also served a first term from 1996 to 1999.But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in four elections over the past two years, including a vote in March, and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas also engaged in over a week of intense warfare last month, with both sides criticized for civilian casualties.Under the coalition deal, Bennett, an Orthodox Jew and tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, a popular former television host, in 2023.The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the new cabinet and said he looked forward to working with Bennett to strengthen the "close and enduring" relationship between their two countries.

  • Unruly passenger on Delta flight in custody

    Austin police confirm they made one arrest and are searching for the other gunman who injured 14 people when they opened fire on a crowd early this morning in Austin, Texas. One of three mass shootings in less than 12 hours.

  • Brandon Moreno accomplished ‘principal goal’ by becoming first Mexico-born UFC champion

    Brandon Moreno made history at UFC 263 and put Mexican MMA on the map in the process.

  • Recap: Larson finds Victory Lane again in 2021, cashes in big at All-Star Race

    Recap the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, including Chase Elliott's pit crew winning $100k and Kyle Larson winning the $1 million prize.

  • A BTS Meal packaging is being sold online for S$23,885

    Due to the high demand amongst ARMYs, the BTS-inspired paper bags, nuggets box, and cup have also made their way to various shopping sites.

  • Moscow orders new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    Moscow's mayor ordered some workplaces to take a week off and imposed new restrictions on many other businesses on Saturday to help curb a surge in new coronavirus cases, AP reports.Why it matters: The city reported 6,701 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and new cases nationally have more than doubled over the past week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered businesses that do not normally work on weekends to remain

  • Watch the first multiplayer trailer for 'Halo Infinite'

    Microsoft offered a fresh look at Halo Infinite during its E3 2021 presentation.

  • The smallest Rolls-Royce EV gets needed TLC

    British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce prides itself in its bespoke creations. One vehicle, a wee EV in particular, returned to the brand’s Goodwood Global Center of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence for some much-needed servicing. The Rolls-Royce SRH is a customized coach commissioned by the automaker in 2017. Owned by the St. Richard's Hospital in Chichester, the SRH is the smallest (and probably least expensive) EV Rolls-Royce has ever built. And while most of the brand’s bespoke commissions are u

  • Tesla Will Resume Taking Bitcoin as Payment Once Miners Go 50% Green, Musk Says

    The comments provide a first benchmark for reinstating bitcoin payments at Tesla.

  • $28 million bid buys ride to space on Bezos' Blue Origin flight

    The Amazon founder and his brother also plan to take the July 20 trip.

  • U.S. documents reveal site where World War II war criminal Tojo’s remains were scattered

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer.

  • Top Democrats say it's 'beyond belief' that Trump DOJ leaders didn't know about the secret subpoenas targeting their party's lawmakers

    Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, and Rod Rosenstein all claimed ignorance of the subpoenas - but top Democrats say they'd have required top-level sign-off.

  • The return of the Trump rally

    Trump is hosting a series of summertime campaign-style rallies, and some GOP leaders are worried

  • This Summer’s Hottest Look Is Skin. Lots of It.

    Delmaine Donson/Getty“What do we wear now?” has become fashion’s most pressing post-vaccine question. (Perhaps tied with “How do we make money now?”). One answer, according to celebrities who are currently shedding clothes like snakes lose skin: nothing. We are wearing nothing now.After 15 months of isolation and next to no external validation, it makes sense that we’d want to get naked. Especially if we were, say, Milo Ventimiglia (and his legs) parading around in extra-short shorts, or Megan T

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Royal expert claims Biden broke etiquette rules by wearing sunglasses to meet the Queen

    ‘If you’re meeting the Queen face-to-face, there’s no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction’

  • ‘Tsunami’ of violence erupts, DeSantis pursues school rules over race, and cruise titans tiptoe around law

    It’s Monday, June 14. Happy Flag Day. Two hundred and forty four years ago in 1777, the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution designating the stars and stripes as the official flag of the United States.

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.