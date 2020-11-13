Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cision





NEW YORK , Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 .

Mr. Yihua Kang , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 38 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores as of September 30, 2020 ."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang , Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 20 20 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $79 .9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113 .3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34 .8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31 .6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the e-commerce sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 44.9% to $45 .1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $81 .7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong , Germany , Europe-Other, Japan , United States and United Kingdom .

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23 .7 million, compared with $24 .4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.6% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 2.7% to $14 .5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14 .1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.6%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 10.4% to $9 .2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10 .3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.6% for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $13 .0 million, or 16.3% of total sales, compared with $17 .9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7 .8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7 .6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.

Income (Loss) from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2 .8 million compared with ( $1 .2 million) for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2 .2 million compared with ( $1 .1 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0 .15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with ( $0.07 ) for the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020 , Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48 .6 million as of December 31, 2019 . Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020 , and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48 .4 million as of September 30, 2020 .

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 , 2020 ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2020 ). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-866-548-4713 or + 1-323-794-2093 and using the access code 9522138. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com .

A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 9522138.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing , China , Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015 . Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,950



$ 48,551

Restricted cash



20,552





2,204

Trading securities



817





-

Accounts receivable, net



62,866





78,053

Inventories



46,443





67,355

Advances on inventory purchases



7,393





9,681

Value added tax receivable



2,106





2,495

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



5,229





5,293

Amounts due from related parties



1,086





123

Total Current Assets



216,442





213,755



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



2,936





-

Intangible assets, net



4,628





4,729

Property and equipment, net



28,203





28,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets



37,705





53,379

Deferred tax assets



1,099





996

Total Non-Current Assets



74,571





87,916

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 291,013



$ 301,671



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 48,444



$ 29,931

Accounts payable



65,155





72,418

Accounts payable and other payables related parties



3,878





4,811

Other payables and accrued liabilities



14,159





19,137

Value added and other taxes payable



1,134





1,657

Income tax payable



1,104





1,142

Current operating lease liabilities



29,296





44,888

Total Current Liabilities



163,170





173,984



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,491





8,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES



171,661





182,521



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued

and outstanding)



-





-

Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and

14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,650





3,640

Retained earnings



102,049





106,328

Statutory reserve



19,939





19,939

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(1,308)





(4,330)

Amounts due from related party



(3,430)





(4,932)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



120,915





120,660

Noncontrolling interest



(1,563)





(1,510)

Total Equity



119,352





119,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 291,013



$ 301,671

