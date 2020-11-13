    Advertisement

    Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    NEW YORK , Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 .

    Mr. Yihua Kang , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

    "During the third quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 38 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores as of September 30, 2020 ."

    "Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

    Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang , Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

    Third  Quarter 20 20  Financial Results  

    Total sales  for the third quarter of 2020 were $79 .9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113 .3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.

    Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34 .8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31 .6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the e-commerce sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.

    Sales for the Company's wholesale division  decreased by 44.9% to $45 .1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $81 .7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong , Germany , Europe-Other, Japan , United States and United Kingdom .

    Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23 .7 million, compared with $24 .4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.6% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

    Gross profit for the retail business  increased by 2.7% to $14 .5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14 .1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.6%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

    Gross profit for the wholesale business  decreased by 10.4% to $9 .2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10 .3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.6% for the third quarter of 2019.

    Selling expenses  for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $13 .0 million, or 16.3% of total sales, compared with $17 .9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower travelling expenses.

    General and administrative expenses  for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7 .8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7 .6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.

    Income  (Loss) from operations  for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2 .8 million compared with ( $1 .2 million) for the third quarter of 2019.

    Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2 .2 million compared with ( $1 .1 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0 .15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with ( $0.07 ) for the third quarter of 2019.

    Balance Sheet

    As of September 30, 2020 , Ever-Glory had approximately $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48 .6 million as of December 31, 2019 . Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020 , and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48 .4 million as of September 30, 2020 .

    Conference Call

    The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 , 2020 ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2020 ). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-866-548-4713 or + 1-323-794-2093 and using the access code 9522138. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com .

    A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 9522138.

    About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

    Based in Nanjing , China , Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015 . Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

     

     

    EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

    AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED)




    2020



    2019


    ASSETS














    CURRENT ASSETS







    Cash and cash equivalents


    $

    69,950



    $

    48,551


    Restricted cash



    20,552




    2,204


    Trading securities



    817




    -


    Accounts receivable, net



    62,866




    78,053


    Inventories



    46,443




    67,355


    Advances on inventory purchases



    7,393




    9,681


    Value added tax receivable



    2,106




    2,495


    Other receivables and prepaid expenses



    5,229




    5,293


    Amounts due from related parties



    1,086




    123


    Total Current Assets



    216,442




    213,755











    NONCURRENT ASSETS









    Equity security investment



    2,936




    -


    Intangible assets, net



    4,628




    4,729


    Property and equipment, net



    28,203




    28,812


    Operating lease right-of-use assets



    37,705




    53,379


    Deferred tax assets



    1,099




    996


    Total Non-Current Assets



    74,571




    87,916


    TOTAL ASSETS


    $

    291,013



    $

    301,671











    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















    CURRENT LIABILITIES









    Bank loans


    $

    48,444



    $

    29,931


    Accounts payable



    65,155




    72,418


    Accounts payable and other payables related parties



    3,878




    4,811


    Other payables and accrued liabilities



    14,159




    19,137


    Value added and other taxes payable



    1,134




    1,657


    Income tax payable



    1,104




    1,142


    Current operating lease liabilities



    29,296




    44,888


    Total Current Liabilities



    163,170




    173,984











    NONCURRENT LIABILITIES









    Non-current operating lease liabilities



    8,491




    8,537


    TOTAL LIABILITIES



    171,661




    182,521











    COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)


















    STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









    Stockholders' equity:









    Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued
        and outstanding)



    -




    -


    Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and
        14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and
        December 31, 2019, respectively)



    15




    15


    Additional paid-in capital



    3,650




    3,640


    Retained earnings



    102,049




    106,328


    Statutory reserve



    19,939




    19,939


    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



    (1,308)




    (4,330)


    Amounts due from related party



    (3,430)




    (4,932)


    Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company



    120,915




    120,660


    Noncontrolling interest



    (1,563)




    (1,510)


    Total Equity



    119,352




    119,150


    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


    $

    291,013



    $

    301,671


     

     

    EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

    (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

    FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)




    Three months ended



    Nine months ended




    September 30,



    September 30,




    2020



    2019



    2020



    2019


    NET SALES


    $

    79,908



    $

    113,326



    $

    188,350



    $

    278,598


    COST OF SALES



    56,235




    88,967




    134,193




    195,895



















    GROSS PROFIT



    23,673




    24,359




    54,157




    82,703



















    OPERATING EXPENSES

















    Selling expenses



    12,996




    17,944




    39,101




    58,651


    General and administrative expenses



    7,818




    7,584




    19,574




    22,450


    Total Operating Expenses



    20,814




    25,528




    58,675




    81,101



















    INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



    2,859




    (1,169)




    (4,518)




    1,602

















