'Have they ever had a job before?': Rep. Cori Bush slams House Republicans who protested new metal detectors at the Capitol

John L. Dorman
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Democratic Rep. Cori Bush on Tuesday criticized House Republicans who ignored the new metal detectors that were installed in the US Capitol following the deadly riots on January 6.

  • "First of all, we're talking about your job," she said on MSNBC. "Let's just look at it from the most basic level. If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform or you're not working today. Wherever you are, if you're told this is what you have to do, this is what you have to do, or you're not working."

  • House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told CNN that he opposes the enhanced security measure because it "impedes the ability of members to come and vote."

  • "Do you rush through and not go through the metal detectors when you're trying to get on a plane? Like, that's a bunch of bullcrap," Bush said in response to Scalise's comments.

  • In the aftermath of the riots, Bush introduced a resolution calling for the expulsion of congressional members who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Rep. Cori Bush on Tuesday blasted House Republicans who ignored the new metal detectors that were installed in US Capitol in the aftermath of the deadly riots on January 6.

During an appearance on the MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes," the first-term Missouri Democrat expressed disbelief at how several GOP lawmakers chose to flout the enhanced security rules that mandated screening for entry to the House floor.

"First of all, we're talking about your job," Bush said. "Let's just look at it from the most basic level. If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform or you're not working today. Wherever you are, if you're told this is what you have to do, this is what you have to do, or you're not working."

She added: "I don't know, have they ever had a job before?"

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Debbie Lesko of Arizona and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, among other Republicans, scoffed at the new security measures.

On Tuesday night, Boebert, known for her support of the Second Amendment and QAnon conspiracy theories, refused to walk through the metal detector or undergo a bag search, according to Jewish Insider reporter Marc Rod. Boebert later accessed the House floor, but it is still unclear if her bag was searched.

Lesko complained that the measures "include searches and being wanded like criminals" and said she was living in "Pelosi's communist America."

Scalise, the House Minority Whip, told CNN's Manu Raju that the new security measure is "untenable" because it "impedes the ability of members to come and vote."

Bush questioned how GOP lawmakers react when faced with security measures that ordinary Americans have to endure.

"How do you get on a plane?" she asked. "To say that this is against your rights - do you rush through and not go through the metal detectors when you're trying to get on a plane? Like, that's a bunch of bullcrap."

She added: "Again, that is them trying to push the limits as far as they can. We have congressmembers who have said that they want to carry their guns on the floor, on the House floor ... This is where we should feel safe, but you're bringing your guns to the office building. I don't feel safe around that. Many people don't feel safe with that."

In the aftermath of the riots, which killed five people, including a Capitol Police office, Bush quickly introduced a resolution calling for the expulsion of members of Congress who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

She also called for fellow Missourian Josh Hawley, the first GOP senator to announce that he would challenge the Electoral College results, to be removed from office.

"Josh Hawley said he was doing this for the people of Missouri," she tweeted. "Let me tell you something, Josh. You are supposed to represent St. Louis too, but you do not speak for us. You have blood on your hands, and that's why I'm calling for your removal from Congress."

Bush concluded her MSNBC interview with a clear statement to those who want to flout the rules.

"If they won't abide by the simple things that this job calls for, then go find another one," she said.

