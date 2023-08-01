What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter's body to Mitchell in U-Haul?

Aug. 1—SPOKANE, Washington — Two Washington state residents have trial dates set for their involvement in the death of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter, whose body was discovered in a U-Haul trailer they had driven to Mitchell in January.

The pair, Maddie Miller, 34, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both face charges of second-degree murder, criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment in the death of Meela Miller, age 8. The two were arrested and detained in December in Mitchell, where authorities discovered the body of the deceased child in a U-Haul trailer that was driven by Kurmoyarov and Miller

Kurmoyarov and Miller were extradited to Washington, where they were arraigned in February on the three charges. Both individuals entered not-guilty pleas in the case. They now await two separate trial dates in conjunction with the case.

According to the Spokane County (Washington) Clerk's office, Miller has been scheduled for a trial readiness call on Sept. 12. That will be followed by the start of her criminal trial on Oct. 2. Kurmoyarov will also have a trial readiness call on Feb. 13, 2024, with his criminal trial scheduled to begin March 4.

Both defendants face the same charges in the case.

In Washington, unlawful imprisonment is a class C felony, and by confinement in a state correctional institution for five years, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $10,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

Criminal mistreatment in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by confinement in a state correctional institution for a term of 10 years, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $20,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

Murder in the second degree is a class A felony, punishable by confinement in a state correctional institution for a term of life imprisonment, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $50,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

The couple were arrested after the Mitchell Police Division was contacted by Bart Fredericksen, coroner for Davison County, who said he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington state to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. The information prompted Mitchell police to search for the pair, finding them at a residence in Mitchell. There, officers discovered a U-Haul trailer carrying a coffin containing the corpse of the couple's adoptive daughter.

Under questioning, Kurmoyarov told authorities that the juvenile died in late October and he did not seek medical attention after the child died due to "wanting to spend more time" with her, despite being deceased. Court documents alleged the couple never attempted to notify authorities about the child's death, which resulted in the two being charged for failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child. At the time, the couple had been in South Dakota about four days.

After Mitchell police informed Spokane law enforcement about discovering the deceased body of a child, authorities in Washington obtained a search warrant on the couple's residence in Airway Heights, where they discovered "zip ties, including cut zip ties" and "an abundant amount of various air fresheners" throughout the couple's home.

