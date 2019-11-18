Is Ever Harvest Group Holdings (HKG:1549) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1549) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ever Harvest Group Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Ever Harvest Group Holdings had debt of HK$41.5m, up from HK$35.4m in one year. However, it does have HK$77.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$35.5m.

SEHK:1549 Historical Debt, November 18th 2019 More

How Strong Is Ever Harvest Group Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ever Harvest Group Holdings had liabilities of HK$115.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$394.0k due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$77.1m and HK$49.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$10.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ever Harvest Group Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ever Harvest Group Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Ever Harvest Group Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Ever Harvest Group Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.1%, to HK$329m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Ever Harvest Group Holdings?

Although Ever Harvest Group Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of HK$3.4m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Ever Harvest Group Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.